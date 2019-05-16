Former ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member Weighs In On Lisa Vanderpump’s Lie Detector Test

What did Joyce Giraud think of Tuesday's episode?

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Joyce Giraud was left heartbroken after watching Lisa Vanderpump sign herself up to take a lie detector test during Tuesday night’s new episode of Season 9.

After Vanderpump enlisted a professional to prove that she did not leak a story about Dorit Kemsley and her alleged abandonment of a dog she adopted from her rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, Giraud spoke out about the issue on Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the two of them together.

“My beautiful [Lisa Vanderpump] after tonight’s episode… I want you to know that I love you and support you babe,” Giraud wrote.

“PS… you DON’T need to do a lie detector EVER! Because I know you and the people that know you… will never doubt your integrity.”

Giraud joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fourth season with Carlton Gebbia after the exits of Adrienne Maloof and Taylor Armstrong. However, after just one season on the series, both Giraud and Gebbia were let go in lieu of new cast members Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson.

After seeing what her friend wrote, Vanderpump offered a response to Giraud on her Twitter page.

“Love you,thank you for being a real friend and also giving me the heads up…Just never wanted to believe it #RHOBH,” Vanderpump replied.

Although Giraud hasn’t appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for some time, she and Vanderpump have remained close and frequently spent time together. Giraud also recently attended the opening of Vanderpump’s new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, in Las Vegas.

Loading...

As fans may recall, Giraud was the only former co-star of Vanderpump in attendance and Camille Grammer was the only current cast member in attendance. As for who else attended, Vanderpump was joined by nearly every member of her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

Last month, a source told Hollywood Life that after enduring a massive falling out with her co-stars, Vanderpump has remained close with Giraud.

“She’s close with former housewife Joyce Giraud, but Joyce is not on the show anymore. Lisa really is surrounding herself with her nephews, children and her Vanderpump Rules cast and her Vanderpump Dogs employees, whom she’s close to,” the source said.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.