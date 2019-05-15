Ariel Winter Is Unrecognizable In New ‘Modern Family’ Cast Photo, Fans Ask ‘Where’s Alex?’

The 21-year-old TV star stunned fans with her new look at the Disney/ABC Upfronts.

Modern Family fans cannot get over Ariel Winter’s new look. In fact, some of them can’t even recognize her. The 21-year-old actress, who has played Alex Dunphy on the ABC hit since 2010, stunned fans when she posed for a recent cast photo taken at the Walt Disney/ABC upfront event In New York City. The pic was shared on the Modern Family Instagram page, where confused fans of the show wondered who the new girl was.

In the photo, Ariel posed in an all-black ensemble and rocked a gorgeous new red hair color. The ABC star has also lost weight in recent months and her character’s signature glasses are nowhere in sight, so at first glance, it is hard to recognize her.

“Where’s Alex?” one Instagram fan wrote of the photo, which also included Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Ed O’Neill, and Sarah Hyland.

“Who’s the orange haired girl?” another fan asked.

Other cast photos from the event were shared on Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland’s Instagram pages. While many fans complimented Ariel Winter’s new hair and look, some accused her of having plastic surgery. Other fans of the show had no idea who Winter was and wondered what she was doing in the picture with the cast of the Emmy-winning comedy.

Ariel Winter has been slaying her look at events all week long, but some fans are just now seeing her transformation on the Modern Family cast’s social media pages for the first time. The actress only recently dyed her black locks a fiery red.

Winter’s colorist, Tabitha Duenas of Nine Zero Salon in West Hollywood, told Hollywood Life that it was a seven-hour process to remove Winter’s dark black hair color and apply two balayage treatments and a damage treatment before applying an all-over copper red color to her hair.

“Ariel is young and likes to change,” the stylist told Hollywood Life. “She knows what she likes.”

Ariel Winter’s body has also transformed in recent months, which is another reason why some fans had to do a double take of the new cast photos. Winter previously opened up about her breast reduction surgery and her weight loss, which she said came after she switched antidepressant meds that had caused her to put on weight over the years.

More recently, Winter clapped back at haters who accused her of getting cheekbone implants, a chin shaving procedure, and lip fillers. Winter quickly shut down the comments about her ever-changing look and attributed it to weight reduction, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Of course, it only makes sense that Ariel Winter’s look would have evolved over the past decade. The child star was only 11-years-old when she landed the role of smart-aleck Alex Dunphy when Modern Family debuted in 2010.

The Season 10 finale of Modern Family aired last week. The show’s 11th and final season will air on Wednesdays this fall on ABC.