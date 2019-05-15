Khloe Kardashian Hints That She’s Missing Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian may be hinting that she’s missing her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, following their split back in February.

According to In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to reveal a couple of quotes about love and loss.

“I still love the people I’ve loved, even if I cross the street to avoid them,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted on her story, which is a quote from actress Uma Thurman.

Kardashian posted a second saying on the social media app, seemingly to reveal she may be thinking about her ex-boyfriend.

“The reality is … None of us are easy to be with … We all suffer from something. So, when you meet someone who’s willing to stay … committed to understanding you and actually wants to grow with you … Don’t let lame s–t like ego and pride ruin it. Real is rare … remember that,” the quote states.

As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year after it was reported that the basketball player had made a move on Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Thompson was also caught cheating on Kardashian in April 2018 just hours before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t spent much time together since their split. However, the NBA player reportedly sent his baby mama gifts to honor her on Mother’s Day.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Thompson sent Kardashian flowers with and a Mother’s Day card on Sunday. However, the insider claims that while Khloe appreciated the gesture that she didn’t want to see her former boyfriend on her special day.

Loading...

The reality star reportedly spent the day celebrating with her baby girl, True, as well as her sisters, her mom Kris Jenner, and her grandmother MJ.

Thompson also gave his own mother, Andrea, a shout out on Instagram, thanking her for being a loving and supportive mother to him and his siblings on the holiday.

Meanwhile, a couple of days after Mother’s Day, Tristan revealed that he was spending time with both of his children, son Prince whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, as well as little True.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break-up, as well as how Khloe is moving forward with her life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.