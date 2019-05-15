‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam May Break Up Next Week

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 20 tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage may be on the rocks. It appears as if this may be the end for “Lope” as they reach a heartbreaking decision next week.

From the moment that they lost Beth, Hope and Liam’s marriage was on the rocks. Hope turned to other people instead of her husband as she tried to process her grief. She connected with Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas), Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), and even Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in an attempt to fill the void. Liam looked on hopelessly as his wife tried to find purpose in her life again.

Before he left for Paris, the two made love for the first time since their daughter’s death. Liam left for Europe thinking that they were solid. However, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) took the opportunity to brainwash Hope into believing that Liam’s place was with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) informed his brother of Thomas’ plans and Liam rushed home to defend his relationship. He confronted Thomas and told him to stop interfering in his marriage. However, it seems as if the damage may already have been done.

This one is for all of the #Lope fans out there. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bbcmDH5HRM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2019

Liam realized that Thomas was a threat to his marriage. He told his wife that Thomas was using their situation to his advantage. He admitted that he missed the girls but insisted that he could be a father to them and be married to Hope at the same time. Liam also opined that Thomas was using Douglas as a pawn in his scheme to win Hope.

Liam was wary of Thomas and told Hope that he no longer wanted to live on the same property as him. He wanted to hire a realtor so that they could move into a place of their own. He did not want Thomas in their space while he was plotting to break up their marriage.

#BoldandBeautiful SPOILERS the week of May 20: (1 of 2) • Steffy returns home from Paris with Kelly and Phoebe in tow.

• Hope and Liam come to a heartbreaking decision about their marriage.

• Thomas uses Caroline to take his scheme to make Hope his own to the next level. — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) May 13, 2019

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it may be too late. The TV Watercooler reports that Hope and Liam will come to a heartbreaking decision about their marriage. She Knows Soaps also hints that Thomas will up the ante during the week of May 20, while other spoilers also state that he will use Caroline’s name for his benefit. Will Thomas succeed with his plan to break up Hope and Liam?

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out whether Hope and Liam’s marriage will make it. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news during May sweeps.