Lala Kent Reveals Randal Emmett’s Thoughts On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ How Did He React To Ariana Madix Hookup?

Lala Kent is sharing her fiancé's thoughts on her show.

Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, may be a big-time movie producer — but in his down time, he loves tuning into her Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

As the seventh season of the series comes to an end, Kent has opened up about her partner’s thoughts on the hit series. She confirmed that he’s had questions about her hookup with co-star Ariana Madix, which was spoken of during the currently airing season.

“He’s obsessed,” Kent admitted during a Vanderpump Rules After Show taping, per Bravo. “I tell him, ‘Please don’t watch it. Like, don’t watch it.’ And he doesn’t listen to me. He wants to watch every episode. He wants to Google all the tea and then he wants to talk about it with me.”

Among the the things Emmett was most curious about was Kent’s hookup with Madix, which reportedly occurred sometime before their September of 2018 engagement. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, is the one who shared news of the hookup on the show. Sandoval spilled the beans during a scene with his male co-stars — including Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Peter Madrigal, and Tom Schwartz.

“He’s like wondering about the hookup with Ariana and I’m like, ‘That is dead! No more talk about me and Ariana,'” Kent revealed of her fiancé’s questions.

Also during the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Kent’s co-star and friend, Kristen Doute, labeled Emmett a “reality TV wh**e.” Other members of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, confirmed the producer loves to gossip about the show, especially when hanging out with series star Jax Taylor, who is one of his closest friends.

While Emmett has never appeared on Vanderpump Rules, he is quite close friends with a number of the show’s stars. And, after getting engaged to Kent, he became a good friend to Taylor, who became engaged to Brittany Cartwright. The two couples have been known to travel with one another frequently.

Most recently, the couples enjoyed a trip to Miami to ring in 2019, where Kent said she and Emmett failed to capture even one sweet photo together. Meanwhile, she continued, Emmett and Taylor were able to capture a number of sweet moments together — including a selfie taken in front of a fireworks display in the city.

To see more of Kent, Taylor, and the rest of their co-stars, tune into the third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion. The show airs on Monday, May 20, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.