WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Told A Mexican Superstar To ‘Learn English And Get Back To Me’

The bad news just keeps on coming for WWE.

WWE is already dealing with a very sensitive situation right now due to the controversial past comments made by Lars Sullivan. It was just on Tuesday that he was fined $100,000 and ordered to take sensitivity training for the things he has said, as reported by The Inquisitr. Now, rumors are flying that someone much higher went a similar route, and that situation involves Vince McMahon and an up-and-coming Mexican superstar.

Andrade “Cien” Almas was the name he originally went by, but he has since had his name shortened to just “Andrade,” and he’s making big strides. This Sunday, he will be in the men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank, and he’s actually one of the favorites to win it.

The former NXT Champion had things start out rather slow for him once he hit the WWE main roster, and there were even reports from last year that he was unhappy. Now, he’s in the spotlight on SmackDown Live, but it wasn’t easy to get to where he is.

On a recent episode of Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Post-Show, by way of IW Nerd, a source close to some WWE writers spoke of a backstage meeting between Andrade and Vince McMahon. There is speculation that the meeting was short and Vince was overly blunt in what he needed from the Mexican superstar.

WWE

Andrade reportedly went in to talk to Vince McMahon and discuss a possible push that would take him higher up on the card. Upon asking for this push, Vince didn’t have much to say to Andrade, but he reportedly gave him one simple order.

“Learn some English and get back to me.”

Andrade has reportedly been taking English lessons over the last couple of months to help further his microphone work on SmackDown Live. Fans may have noticed that he’s actually been speaking much more in recent weeks than he ever did before on the main roster, or even in NXT.

Of course, there is no real way of knowing if this meeting happened unless Vince or Andrade come right out and say it. The same can be said about the order Vince reportedly gave to one of his biggest Mexican superstars.

If it did happen, the command does seem rather blunt and straightforward, but one of the necessary things for a big WWE push is to speak well on the mic. Andrade was not overly fluent in English and not nearly good enough in the language to deliver a promo, as would be needed on the main roster. Vince McMahon knows what works when it comes to pushing big stars and his orders allegedly weren’t too tactful, but this is just a rumor at this time.