Kyle Richards Talks ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Opens Up About Relationship With Cast After Lisa Vanderpump Falling Out

Are the ladies returning for a new season?

Kyle Richards and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will likely return to Bravo TV for a 10th season, at least that’s what their current ratings would suggest.

During an interview with Newsweek, Richards shared her thoughts on Season 10 and explained where she and her co-stars stand after their falling out with Lisa Vanderpump during production last year.

“Our ratings have been really fantastic so I would assume [we’ll be back for Season 10], but you never know in this business,” she explained, according to a May 14 report from All About the Real Housewives.

Richards and Vanderpump are the only two original housewives who have maintained their full-time roles throughout the series’ nine-season run. As for the rest of the cast, many of them, including Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp, are much newer, having appeared on just a few seasons.

Although Richards and Vanderpump haven’t been friendly with one another for several months, Richards said that her relationships with the other women have been thriving, especially her relationship with Mellencamp, who she’s often seen spending time with on social media.

Just weeks ago, Richards and Mellencamp went on a trip to Indio, California, with their other co-star Lisa Rinna to attend the Coachella Music Festival.

According to Richards, she and her co-stars really bonded together after Vanderpump chose to distance herself from them and only film solo scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I have to say, the cast really sort of bonded over everything that’s happened with Lisa,” Richards explained. “I became a lot closer with all of the women. Teddi and I are very very close. But I have to say the cast overall, our relationship has gone to a deeper level and we’ve gained a lot more trust with each other, so that’s been really nice to have.”

As Richards and her co-stars prepare to film the upcoming Season 9 reunion, fans and the cast have been left wondering if Vanderpump will show up to the taping. Although many have assumed she would not rejoin her co-stars after refusing to film with them for the past several months, Rinna recently revealed that filming the reunion is part of the contract she and the rest of the cast signed to appear on the show.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.