Meghan Markle Reportedly Putting ‘Personal Twist’ On Royal Tradition

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly putting her own “personal twist” on royal tradition, states a new story published by the Daily Express, who noted that the deliberate and calculated moves on the part of the former Suits star to put her own imprint on years of tradition has not gone unnoticed by royal watchers.

Royal biographer Angela Levin believes that the palace is making sure that Markle doesn’t overstep her boundaries and they, in turn, have reportedly “put their foot down” to ensure the longstanding morals and values of the family are kept intact.

“The 12 months since she got married have been far from straightforward,” Levin told the Express. “Markle has been unable to prevent long-standing family disagreements becoming headline news and has lost staff members, including her press adviser. She has often appeared to run her own publicity machine, in fact, disregarding courtiers in the process.”

Palace insiders believe that the couple decided to move out of their cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace after Markle overstepped her boundaries and released her own statement regarding the issues with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. The move was reportedly a way to break from the confines of Buckingham Palace.

Meghan’s statement came after a series of publicity fails by Thomas Markle in the days leading up to the royal wedding, which led him to not attend the event. Instead, Markle asked Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, to walk her halfway down the aisle. She walked the first part of the way alone.

Hello! Magazine reported that Meghan Markle explained that her father would not be attending the nuptials, held on May 19, 2018, in Windsor.

In a statement, she noted, “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Markle taking her own stance on a personal family matter was a bold move and did not go unnoticed by the staff at Buckingham Palace, who rarely release statements regarding private family matters.

It was only after years of speculation regarding the deterioration of the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana that Queen Elizabeth released a statement that the couple would be separating.

Royal watchers are speculating that it is Markle who leads the House of Sussex and Prince Harry follows her lead. Despite the many ways Markle has bent to royal tradition, she continues to maintain her own ideas of how she and Harry should run their personal affairs.

The Daily Express reported that while Markle keeps attempting to forge her own path, the queen’s orders come first and the royal chain of command must be implemented.

The British news outlet reported that a palace insider stated that the intention of following the queen’s lead is so that the actions of Markle and Prince Harry are coordinated with the rest of the household so you don’t get an “Independent State of Frogmore [the Sussex’s Windsor cottage].”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married one year on May 19.