Britney Spears’ Ex Reportedly Demands She ‘Show More Improvement’ Before Earning More Time With Sons

Recently, pop singer Britney Spears reportedly admitted herself to a wellness center a few weeks ago to deal with various stresses in her life, including her father’s battle with colon cancer. However, a court hearing that took place last week alleged that her 66-year-old father, Jamie Spears, had her committed to rehab under the court-approved conservatorship that he was granted after her infamous 2007 breakdown, reported The Daily Mail.

The mother-of-two denied that her father had any role in her being admitted to the treatment center, writing on social media at the end of April that “all is well” and that her family “has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal.”

“But don’t worry: I’ll be back very soon.”

The pop star is now reportedly focused on spending time with her two sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, who she shares joint custody of with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. After her recent mental health concerns, Federline is reportedly being cautious about letting her spend too much time with the boys.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Britney’s immediate concern has been in having increased visitation time with her boys, adding that Kevin won’t allow the boys to spend more time with their mother until Britney is once again stable and therapeutic on medication.

“He allows the boys to spend time with Britney, but it’s at his discretion.”

Federline would also like to see Spears “show more improvement” before returning to their equal shared custody arrangement.

A couple of weeks ago, TMZ reported on Spears’ condition and the concerns shared in regards to her mental health.

“We’re told progress is being made, but there’s another big unresolved factor. The meds will stabilize her, but there are more fundamental mental health issues that go to judgment and perspective, and that requires intensive therapy… something she has been and will continue to receive.”

In January, Spears postponed her Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Domination,” and announced that she would be taking a break from her music as she focused on herself and her family issues. Her scheduled new album release was also delayed and her manager, Larry Rudolph, confirmed that she would return to her work and to producing music once everything had been resolved in her personal life, according to The Inquisitr.

In the meantime, the “Toxic” singer stays active on social media, updating her fans on her day-to-day activities.