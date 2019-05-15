‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, May 14: Katie Plots To Set Bill Up

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 14, states that Will (Finnegan George) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) discussed whether he should receive a raise on his allowance. Bill told his son that a raise should be based on future performance whereas Will thought that past performance was more important. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) arrived and thanked Bill for allowing him to use his Ferrari. Will needed to get ready for a sleepover and went upstairs, per Soap Central.

Justin then asked his boss about his relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Dollar Bill was still irked that she had rejected his marriage proposal. Justin did not want his friend to give up on Katie, and Bill admitted to missing family life. He said that he would never disrespect his family again. However, Spencer was at a loss as to how to prove to Katie that she could trust him again. Bill said that he would have to move on if she could not get past what he had done to her.

At Brooke’s house, Katie and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talked about Bill. Brooke encouraged her sister to give him another chance. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Katie was skeptical if she could trust him. She was especially concerned after she had seen him with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) at Il Giardino. Katie said that she had an idea but needed Shauna’s help.

Flo and Shauna find themselves with a new and luxurious living arrangement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/r2mNcY1zyN #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ddZ576Yb5g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2019

Shauna was with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). She was excited about moving into the Forrester mansion. When Flo arrived, her mother told her that they would be moving out of the apartment and into Quinn and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) place. Flo was reluctant to accept but at her mother’s urging said that she would also move in.

Flo told Quinn and Shauna that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had asked her out on a date. The two mothers gushed at the prospect of Wyatt and Flo getting back together again. Once alone, Shauna told Flo to let go of the past. She said that they deserved this and that they were going to have a good life. Shauna received a call from Katie who asked her to come over to Brooke’s house.

Shauna arrived at the Logan estate. Once seated, Katie asked her if there was anything going on between her and Bill. Shauna denied it, per She Knows Soaps. Katie then told Shauna that she needed her help to see if she could trust Bill again. She wanted her to come onto him and test his resolve. Katie wanted to know whether Bill would succumb to Shauna’s charms.