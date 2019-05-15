‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: ‘The Simpsons’ Accurately Predicted What Would Happen In Episode 5

Two years ago, an episode of 'The Simpsons' showed a dragon burning a city to the ground.

Fans thought it was hilarious when they realized that episode of The Simpsons which had accurately predicted Donald Trump would one day be president of the United States. Now, the cartoon series has done it again by predicting what would happen in Episode 5 of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones, King’s Landing had surrendered to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as she singlehandedly took out Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) fleet and destroyed all of the dragon-killing crossbows situated on the walls. However, in a moment of madness that had been building since the death of two of her dragons as well as her most trusted advisor Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Daenerys decided to burn the city to the ground.

As she crisscrossed King’s Landing on the back of her dragon, Drogon, the city was razed using dragonfire. And, according to Esquire, fans have noticed a similarity between this scene and one in The Simpsons.

The Simpsons episode in question is a 2017 episode titled “Serfsons.” During the episode — which is considered to be a parody of Game of Thrones — a dragon is seen destroying a town using its own dragonfire.

“Look, the dragon is burning our village,” Bart Simpson said as he watched the destruction.

'The Simpsons' predicted this 'Game of Thrones' twist 2 years ago https://t.co/tLYfkrCObV pic.twitter.com/AsbBL6uwZz — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2019

As for whether or not viewers can turn to The Simpsons when they need the future read, according to Esquire, it is just a coincidence and not a knack for predicting the future.

“You know, I think it is a little bit of just in seeing coincidences,” The Simpsons showrunner, Al Jean, said about their accurate prediction regarding Donald Trump.

“There’s usually a logical explanation. For Trump, it was that he was talking about running for president as a reform party candidate in 2000. So the idea that he would be running for president was not a complete [fiction] — it was a joke that had a basis.”

The show also predicted that Germany would win the world cup against Brazil and that was based on the fact that they thought it would be funny to have Germany win over Brazil.

So, it appears that if something appears funny or highly unlikely, The Simpsons will use it in the name of humor. However, considering how much fans didn’t like what Daenerys did in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, might want to reconsider what they did, especially considering a cartoon series had already been there and done that two years earlier.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.