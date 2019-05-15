Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Without A Signed Contract, Will Madonna Be Performing?

Madonna has been rumored to be performing at Eurovision this year, however, the performance depends on whether a contract is signed or not.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madonna was set to be a part of the half-time entertainment during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. However, there is now speculation she will not be appearing due to the lack of a signed contract.

While there had been no official confirmation of Madonna’s performance at Eurovision this year, there were some strong signs that she would, including a statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in a statement to the BBC.

“No final decisions have been made, or agreements signed,” the statement read.

“Official news and updates will come directly from the Eurovision channels in due course.”

In addition to this, speculation continued thanks to Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams saying that he would fund Madonna’s trip to Tel Aviv, according to ESCXtra. Back in February, Adams confirmed that he was in negotiations with Madonna and that a contract was likely to be signed shortly.

However, the latest news from Eurovision.tv suggests that while negotiations are potentially still underway, Madonna is yet to sign a contract for her performance at Eurovision.

“The EBU and KAN have never confirmed Madonna because we do not have a signed contract,” said Jon Ola Sand, a Norwegian television executive, who is also the European Broadcasting Union’s Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“If we don’t have a signed contract, she cannot perform on the stage. We are negotiating but if it’s not signed, it won’t happen. We have an artist that would love to participate on the stage, but without the contract, it can’t happen.”

In order for Madonna to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, she would have to sign a contract with either the EBU or KAN, which is the Israeli broadcaster for the EBU.

As yet, it is unclear as to why a contract has not been signed by Madonna. According to ESCXtra, Madonna has a “very deep bond to Israel and Judaism,” so this would likely explain her desire to perform there. She has also performed in Israel before and even owns a mansion in Tel Aviv, so her connection to the location is not a random thing.

However, some fans are speculating that the lack of a signed contract might have something to do with fans asking her to boycott her appearance in Tel Aviv. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans had taken to social media asking Madonna not to perform at Eurovision this year. According to CNN, this might also be the case and Madonna has vowed as recently as Tuesday to perform in Israel during the Eurovision Song Contest.

As yet, it looks like fans will just have to wait a little longer to find out whether or not Madonna will perform at Eurovision this year.

Eurovision runs from Tuesday, May 14 — Saturday, May 18. Viewers are advised to check their local TV guides for further information.