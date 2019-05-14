Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Lola Says Yes To Kyle’s Unexpected Proposal

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lola is ready to take the next step in her relationship with Kyle even though he’s still entangled with his wife Summer.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally noticed that living with his extended family at the Abbott mansion cramps his style a bit when it comes to relationships. Summer (Hunter King) moved in there after they got married, and she recently moved out when Kyle asked for a divorce. Now, Lola (Sasha Calle) has spent some time there, and he would like her to spend more time with him. According to The Inquisitr, Kyle is ready to move his girlfriend into his place, and he asked Lola to move in with him, so they never have to spend the night apart.

Given Lola’s earlier reluctance to move too quickly in their relationship, her answer is anything but a given. According to SheKnows Soaps, Lola accepts Kyle’s proposal, but she’s stunned when she realizes he means to move her into the Abbott’s for now. Lola would instead take over Arturo’s (Jason Canela) soon-to-be-vacant apartment, but Kyle isn’t so sure about that idea. However, he eventually agrees that he doesn’t care where they live as long as they spend every day together.

Of course, Kyle spending more time with Lola no matter where they end up living could end up causing issues at Jabot. Summer is already whispering in Jack’s (Peter Bergman) ear that Kyle is more committed to his love life than his work life, and although Jack worries that Summer may have an ax to grind when it comes to Kyle, he also sees that his son isn’t there putting in the long hours and networking to build relationships. More than that, Summer is there at Jabot creating a successful marketing campaign while Kyle is spending every spare second with Lola.

It is possible that once they move in together, Kyle will feel like he can focus on work and still see Lola at home, but the damage at Jabot may already be done considering that everything for the cosmetics company is riding on the Jabot Collective. In fact, if Kyle moves out of the mansion, Jack may worry that he’ll be away from work even more than he is right now.

Plus, Lola’s brothers Arturo and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) may not agree with them moving in together without some type of commitment. Time will tell if this huge step forward for Kyle and Lola will be the right move.