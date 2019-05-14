Denise Richards’ Kids Bring Her To Tears On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,’ Why Is She Feeling Guilty?

Why was she so upset?

Denise Richards is a working mom, and at times, her busy career has caused her to miss important moments in her daughters’ lives.

In a sneak peek at the May 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, per Bravo, Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are seen sitting with her 15-year-old daughter, Sam. Sam is headed out for a school dance with friends. Right away, however, Richards is forced to inform her daughter that she has to hurry up and leave, because she has a plane to catch.

“I’ve missed Lola presenting her science fair project, I’ve missed cheerleading things and that’s one of the hardest things about being a working parent. Sometimes you are going to miss these beautiful moments in their life,” Richards explains in a cast confessional.

As the scene continues, Sam is seen trying one of her dresses on before walking her mother out of their home, saying goodbye.

“Mom, why are you crying?” Sam asks, before reminding her mother that she’ll only be gone for three days.

Richards then admitted to feeling guilty that she won’t be around to send her daughter off on her big night. She also tells her husband to drive, becoming more upset as they walk to their vehicle. While Phypers encourages Richards to stay in close contact with Sam via text, Richards tells him that is simply “not the same.”

Richards shares daughter Sam and her middle daughter — Lola, 13 — with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She is also mom to 7-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2012.

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, after making a couple of cameos on the series during past season. Right out of the gate, Richards didn’t hesitate to showcase her life at home with her kids, and her relationship with her husband. In fact, she filmed her wedding to Phypers in September of last year — after throwing the event together in just two days.

As for whether or not Richards will have more kids now that she and Phypers have wed, she recently said “never say never” when asked about the possibility.

“I always saw myself with a large family. Never say never,” she teased during an April interview with HollywoodLife.

To see more of Richards, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.