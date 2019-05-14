‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nick Warns Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 14, brings Adam’s return to Genoa City. Nick gives his brother a begrudging welcome home while Victoria and Nikki worry about the impending storm. Plus, Summer outs her mom to Jack after Kyle sets some firm boundaries with Summer, and Tracey gives Phyllis some sage advice.

Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up in Genoa City, and Sharon (Sharon Case) let Nick (Joshua Morrow) know his brother was home. Nick worried that Adam would try to take Christian, and Sharon asked Nick to keep an open mind about the whole thing. At Newman Enterprises, Victor (Eric Braeden) apologized for pushing Adam too hard in Las Vegas, and then Adam asked Victor what he wanted from him especially if he never regained his memories.

Later, Victor took Adam to Nick’s and gave the brothers time to talk alone. They agreed the situation was weird, and then Nick explained that he would’ve rescued Adam from the explosion if he’d thought he could have saved him. Next, Nick admitted that he doesn’t buy Adam’s story of amnesia. Adam assured Nick he remembers nothing, and then Nick decided to give Adam the benefit of the doubt, but he warned Adam that he wouldn’t allow his family to get hurt.

After Victor picked Adam up from Nick’s, Victor left his son at the tack house to settle in, and he told Adam that Sharon lived at the gatehouse. According to The Inquisitr, when Adam visited Sharon, he seemed to recognize something, but he quickly covered, pleaded tiredness, and went back to the tack house. Once there, Adam looked at a duffle bag of money and texted somebody that everything in Genoa City was going smoothly.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried that Victor threw a grenade into the family. Victor leveled with them about his lies and secrecy surrounding Adam. Later, Nick told Victoria that Adam seemed sincere, but Victoria reminded him that Adam is a master manipulator. Victoria admitted that she thinks Victor has an ulterior motive for bringing Adam back to town.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) gave Summer (Hunter King) a hard time for showing up at work hung over. Summer admitted that Theo had come over for a nightcap. Later, Summer suggested some changes to their advertising, and Kyle accused her of attempting to arrange things so they’d spend more time together, and he told her to knock it off. Then, Kyle went to spend time with Lola (Sasha Calle), and he discussed getting their own place. Summer stayed behind and told Jack (Peter Bergman) that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tried to hack into her files.

At Crimson Lights, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) advised Phyllis to move on from Jabot, and Phyllis admitted she pitched Ashley, too. Then Jack texted “Nice try, Phyllis.” Later, Phyllis stormed in as Jack ate alone, and he explained that his text was a warning.