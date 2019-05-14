Colton Underwood’s Latest Cryptic Tweet Has Fans Convinced He’s Headed To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

'The Bachelor' star says he is looking forward to the return to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition this fall.

Colton Underwood is being cryptic again. The Bachelor star, who has already appeared on a trio of ABC reality shows over the past year, took to Twitter to post something that has fans speculating about his next career move.

Underwood retweeted a message about ABC’s fall upfront schedule, a schedule which lists the return of popular shows including The Conners, The Goldbergs, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and even Saturday Night College Football— something the former NFL player should know a thing or two about.

But Colton zeroed in on an unlikely show when answering the original post’s question about what show he is excited to watch come September.

“I’m excited to watch Dancing with the Stars,” Colton Underwood wrote.

It’s no surprise that Colton’s tweet received a slew of responses from curious fans, many asking, “Are you gonna be on it?”

“I’m guessing you’ll be on it…#DWTS,” one Bachelor fan wrote to Colton, while other users questioned if Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, will be on the show instead.

“I’ll be excited to watch but only if YOU are on it!” another fan wrote. “Maybe Cassie could do a dance with you too, like they did with Jake [Pavelka] & Vienna [Giradi] Oh YEAH! Ratings Gold!”

It wouldn’t be that great of a stretch to see Colton Underwood head over to Dancing with the Stars as a follow-up to his starring stint as The Bachelor. Several past Bachelor stars — including Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Nick Viall –have competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after starring as ABC’s leading man. It’s also pretty clear that the network enjoys Colton, who has already appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Colton Underwood also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of competing on Dancing with the Stars. The former NFL star previously told Extra TV that he is open to “any cool opportunity,” and said he’s “all about having fun experiences and opportunities in my life” — adding that he’s “very coachable.”

Of course, casting news for the next cycle of Dancing with the Stars won’t be revealed for months. In the meantime, Colton proved he has some dancing chops when he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ cheeky The Masked Singer spinoff, The Masked Dancer, in March. On Ellen’s faux show, the 27-year-old former NFL player showed off his smooth dance moves while wearing a fox mask, and fans went wild.

Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 28 this fall.