Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Being Supervised By The Queen’s Officials

Meghan Markle is reportedly under supervision after she overstepped royal protocol.

The Daily Express reported that Buckingham Palace was “horrified” when Markle issued a statement about her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in the days leading up to her wedding last year — so seemingly horrified that some kind of supervision was reportedly in order. An insider said the move was the palace’s way of monitoring the royal couple since Markle has reportedly taken the lead in the household and Prince Harry would likely support her.

“Buckingham Palace was horrified. A key part of being Royal is that you don’t say anything about that sort of thing. The Palace abides by its mantra, ‘When in doubt, never speak out,'” the source said.

Another insider reportedly told The Daily Mail the decision to monitor the couple was to make certain that everything the couple does is in sync with the rest of the household, so there is no “Independent State of Frogmore [the Sussex’s Windsor cottage],” per the Express.

To help with the situation, Sara Latham was appointed to be the royal couple’s new communications director. The Express reported that Latham is obligated to follow orders coming from the queen’s communications secretary, Donal McCabe. If Latham must refuse any of the royal couple’s requests, she can simply tell them that the order was coming from McCabe and not her.

The source said that the royal family is “very hierarchical” and the royal couple must abide by the rules. In the hierarchy, the queen is first, followed by Prince Charles, the Cambridges, and the Sussexes. As fourth down the line, the couple must “respect the chain of command,” the source said.

“This isn’t control in the sense of limitation. The Sussexes are well-liked. The message is simply: don’t let the good you do obscure that of others,” the source added.

Aside from her statements regarding her father, Markle also caused a stir after her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born. The couple’s baby announcement reportedly caused a “huge cock-up” because Meghan reportedly refused to be a part of a traditional photo after giving birth. She reportedly said she “felt sorry” for her sister-in-law Kate, who posed for photos following the birth of her children.

Instead of the couple making a joint announcement, Harry greeted the press the day the birth was announced and Markle appeared with the baby a few days later.

Loading...

'Good on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for not submitting to tradition' https://t.co/dSuiuV3Gph — The Sun (@TheSun) May 12, 2019

“The Sussexes were determined to get what they wanted. But the Palace machine is a force to be reckoned with,” the source said.