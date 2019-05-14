WWE News: Bray Wyatt Offers To Join Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For Reunion Of The Shield

Who would believe The Wyatt Family and The Shield working together?

A few years ago, one of the hottest feuds in all of WWE was The Wyatt Family facing off with The Shield. Now, those days may be gone forever as a lot has changed and the entire landscape of the company looks very different. There will always be those memories, though, and anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling. Still, it’s rather difficult for fans to possibly imagine Bray Wyatt joining Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as a new version of the “Hounds of Justice.”

Looking at how things are now in WWE, they are nowhere near how they used to be even a couple of years ago.

Seth Rollins is the WWE Universal Champion on Monday Night Raw and Roman Reigns is a member of SmackDown Live. Dean Ambrose has left the company and as reported by The Inquisitr, he’s returned to his old ring name and gimmick of Jon Moxley, which signaled the end of The Shield.

Bray Wyatt is a psychotic kid’s show host on Monday Night Raw while Rowan dropped his first name and is partnered with Daniel Bryan as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The Inquisitr reported that Luke Harper asked for his release and may sit out the rest of his contract, which officially ends The Wyatt Family.

But could either of those iconic stables welcome new members? What if they were to merge with members of each one?

As you can see in the above photo, Bray Wyatt’s time as a kid’s show host has taken a very dark turn, but the future of WWE can hold anything. That being said, he decided to hop on Twitter on Tuesday morning and reach out to some of his former archenemies.

It’s kind of strange, but Wyatt has always been more on the odd side than anything else. He is extending an olive branch of sorts, but there are some interesting things to take from one of his latest tweets.

Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins, I just wanted to let you know that I’m SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years. If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down! Best friends????????? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019

It’s already weird enough that he asked to be a member of The Shield, but then he says, “we” are totally down for a reunion. Who exactly is he referring to when he uses the word “we” instead of just speaking of himself?

Not wanting to leave anyone out, Wyatt also tweeted again to let Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley know he was thinking of him, too.

Ps. I miss you too @JonMoxley — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019

No one really knows what is going on with Bray Wyatt and his new gimmick in the “Firefly Fun House,” but he’s continuing to be his usual weird self. Anything could happen in the world of WWE, but it would truly be strange to see him join Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a new version of The Shield.