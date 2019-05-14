Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Learns To Say ‘Mama’ In Precious Instagram Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 11-month-old son reached a major milestone this week. On Monday evening, Teigen shared a video of Miles happily shouting the word “mama” for the camera. Even though it was a day late, Miles may have gifted his mom the greatest Mother’s Day present.

The video on Teigen’s Instagram showed Miles sitting in a high chair looking at the Cravings author with big brown eyes. The little boy began uttering the “m” sound before proudly adding on the rest of the word. A giant smile spread across his face as he giggled at the word. Teigen repeated the word “mama” off-camera, to which Miles seemed to reply, “Yeah!”

Teigen couldn’t contain her excitement either, as she simply captioned the video, “AH!!”

The video garnered over 1 million views and several congratulations from friends and fans in the comments.

“OMG I cant take it! He’s such a cutie,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

“This made my day and my ovaries are hurting now thanks,” Nina Agdal added, according to Us Weekly.

Other fans couldn’t help but notice how identical baby Miles is to his father.

“We’re so proud of John,” E! News joked in the comments.

Miles, who turns 1 this month, also recently started crawling. Teigen explained in an interview that the little boy seems like he wants to catch up to his older sister, Luna, 2.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, Teigen boldly shared a throwback mirror selfie from when she was pregnant with Miles or Luna. The image earned both praise and backlash as some users saw it as inappropriate.

“The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever,” Teigen captioned the black-and-white photo, which showed her posing sideways in nothing but a towel on her head with her legs crossed and one arm covering her chest.

Miles wasn’t the only one to give Teigen a beautiful Mother’s Day gift. The former model dished to Extra TV about how she spent the holiday, and she revealed that Legend gave her a gift that brought her to years. She woke up surrounded by “so adorable” handmade gifts from her children, such as paintings and cut-out pictures, and a special book which Legend creates for her annually.

“Every year, John makes me a yearbook on Mother’s Day of the year we had with the babies… Makes me cry every year,” she said.