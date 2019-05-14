Lori Loughlin, Estranged From Olivia Jade, Reportedly Still ‘Strongly Believes’ She Shouldn’t Serve Time

On the same day actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source said that Lori Loughlin still does not think she deserves to serve jail time.

“Lori’s situation has gone from bad to worse,” the source, who is reportedly “close” to Loughlin, told Entertainment Tonight.

“Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim. While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn’t deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding,” the source said.

If the angst of spending time in jail isn’t bad enough, Loughlin must also deal with the fact that her daughter, Olivia Jade, doesn’t believe her story that the whole mess was a misunderstanding. She has reportedly moved out of the family’s home and has even said that her parents have ruined her life. In addition, the source claimed that Olivia Jade is nowhere near ready to forgive her parents for what they had done.

“Lori doesn’t understand Olivia’s reaction. She seems to feel her act was selfless and misunderstood and she wants to prove she had all the best intentions and even that she was, in some way, duped into breaking the law.”

The source also said that Loughlin and her daughter went to therapy to work things out, but that hasn’t helped the two reconcile.

Loading...

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face charges that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters enrolled in the University of Southern California crew team even though neither girl had experience in the sport. Sources have claimed that the couple didn’t know they were breaking any laws when they paid to have their daughters admitted to the college.

Giannulli and Loughlin were arrested in March and were released on $1 million bond. They rejected a plea agreement — the same one Huffman accepted — and were hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy after doing so. If they are convicted of all charges brought against them, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

Loughlin’s friends reportedly don’t believe her story that she made an innocent mistake, the source told ET. They understand that she is a loving mother but they believe she needs to face the fact that she broke the law and admit some sort of guilt in the matter.