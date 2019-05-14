Luke Perry Remembered By Grieving ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Stars At Launch Event For ‘BH90210’ Revival

The '90210' icon died just as the reboot of the '90s teen series was announced, and his co-stars are having trouble moving forward without him.

Luke Perry will never be forgotten by his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. The late actor, who passed away just as a revival of the 1990s show that shot him to superstardom was announced, was remembered at a premiere event for the upcoming BH90210 spinoff.

In a series of somber interviews posted by the Associated Press via YouTube, Beverly Hills 90210 veterans Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Tori Spelling all reflected on reviving the iconic teen series without their beloved co-star Luke Perry, who played bad boy Dylan McKay on the show.

Priestly told reporters that Perry was a “huge” part of the 90210 family and a very big part of his real life.

“It’s obviously very difficult to do this without him,” Priestley said of his late co-star and friend.

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, said he was “still having trouble” reconciling the continuation of the show without Perry.

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, one of Perry’s loves on the original show, said the actor has ” been with us every step of the way.” Her co-stars Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling became emotional and were at a loss for words as the microphone was put in front of them.

Shannen Doherty, who played Perry’s high school girlfriend Brenda Walsh on the show, was recently announced as a cast member on the reboot series, but she was not present for the AP interview segment at the launch event with her co-stars. Doherty also will executive produce the 90210 revival, per Deadline.

Luke Perry died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke. The actor, who had been a regular on the CW’s Riverdale, had not signed on to the six-episode BH90210 revival before his death. But Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member Brian Austin Green told podcast listeners that Luke Perry had been in full support of the revival.

According to Too Fab, Green talked about Perry’s support of the reboot two weeks after the actor’s death, and he even teased the possibility that the Riverdale star would have been involved if he could balance it with his other commitments.

“We thought if the reboot’s doing really well, he can come back, do a couple episodes and figure it out,” Green told his audience. “It’s a shame now that’s not a possibility. That’s so low on the totem pole, but it’s a shame that for fans, they don’t get that send off of Dylan McKay.”

The BH90210 reboot is described as a “scripted reality show” that will be inspired by the cast’s real lives and relationships. The stars will play “heightened” versions of themselves as they plan a revival of their classic teen show.

Tori Spelling previously teased the BH90210 reboot to People, saying it feels as though the cast has come “full circle.”

“This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited,” Spelling said before Luke Perry’s death.

You can see the Beverly Hills, 90210 stars reflecting on Luke Perry in the video below.

BH90210 is scheduled to premiere August 7 on Fox.