Prince Harry Gifted Teddy Bear For Baby Archie During Children’s Hospital Visit: See His Adorable Reaction

Prince Harry already has so much love for his newborn son, Archie. Meghan Markle gave birth to their little boy just one week ago, but the Duke of Sussex’s royal engagements must go on, including a visit to the Oxford Children’s Hospital in England on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at the hospital, Harry was gifted a teddy bear to take home to Archie. His precious reaction was enough to melt hearts.

The royal was all smiles as he greeted fans in the hospital entrance, wearing a gray suit with a white button-down shirt, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the center of the crowd stood a former patient, Daisy Wingrove, 13, who handed him a little yellow bear wearing a blue T-shirt. Video footage of the exchange showed Harry taking the bear from the girl’s hands and holding it up to the crowd as he let out a big “Aww!”

Wingrove seemed equally excited to meet the prince, as she giggled away at his jokes while he flashed around the teddy bear. At the end of the exchange, Harry gave the girl a big hug.

During his visit to the hospital, Harry met with 13-year-old Mikayla, the recipient of a WellChild award. Harry is a patron for WellChild, which is an organization aimed at assisting seriously ill children in the United Kingdom.

He also met with staff, other patients, students, and teachers to learn about treatments and education programs provided at Oxford Children’s Hospital. His visit even included some playtime with some of the patients and their miniature dinosaurs.

Of course, as a new father himself, Harry couldn’t help but gush about baby Archie to some of the parents at the hospital. He spoke with mother-of-two Amy Scullard and held her 10-week-old daughter Ida while speaking about the birth of his son.

“He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son,” Scullard told reporters of the conversation, according to People.

Harry also visited the OXSRAD Disability Sports and Leisure Centre on Tuesday, which his late mother, Princess Diana, opened 30 years ago. He learned more about the facility’s goal of helping patients with disabilities through sports, fitness classes, physical exercise rehabilitation sessions, and more.

Later on in the day, Harry will return to Frogmore Cottage with Meghan and Archie to welcome his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton for their first visit with the baby.