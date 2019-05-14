‘American Idol’ Renewed But Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, & Lionel Richie Future In Jeopardy

American Idol has scored a Season 3 renewal but a new report reveals that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan’s roles on the series could hang in the balance as the reality competition singing series moves forward into the future on ABC.

Deadline reported that the 18th overall season of the show may be set in stone, but ABC did not release details as to whether judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie would return for the series as “negotiations are still ongoing.”

Deadline reported that the judges and the network are still working out deals for Perry, Bryan, and Richie. The two sides are said to be “far apart in their negotiations.”

TV Line reported that the show’s ratings have declined this season, and the network is reportedly looking to tighten its belt in regards to the overall costs of the show, which includes big salaries for Perry, (who makes $20 million per season), Bryan, and Richie.

Ryan Seacrest also pulls in a hefty salary, but he also has other projects with ABC. He serves as the host of the daytime talk show Live With Kelly & Ryan and the executive producer of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest is an entertainment mogul who saw his star rise as one of the original hosts of American Idol. Reportedly worth, according to Fortune Magazine over $380 million, Seacrest signed a multi-year deal with ABC in 2017. In addition to his other aforementioned duties for the network, his Ryan Seacrest Productions will create scripted content for ABC.

Seacrest also produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians, hosts E! Live From The Red Carpet (which broadcasts from various award shows) and hosts his own radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Perry, Bryan, and Richie are all at the top of their genres in music. The three have topped the charts in the pop, soul, and country charts for many years and are considered experts in their fields.

While the series has maintained its same format, the fact that it is pitted against The Voice in many time slots hasn’t helped Idol hold its footing in the ratings. Pushing the series to Sunday nights gave fans a chance to watch both, but many fans have found the show’s tired format unexciting, and perhaps shaking up the judging panel with some new and fresh names will assist in propelling the show forward into the future.

We’re singing with excitement! #AmericanIdol is coming back for a third season on ABC! ???????? pic.twitter.com/cClYDcfNU0 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 13, 2019

American Idol will set the stage for its three-hour season ender as its three finalists for Season 2 – Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg – duke it out for an overall win.

The finale of American Idol will air Sunday, May 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.