Jennifer Lopez Thinks Her Daughter Should Showcase Her Singing Talents On Upcoming Tour

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to show fans how she got prepared for her Today show performance. It was the first time Lopez performed her most recent single, “Medicine,” which features rapper French Montana.

On her official YouTube channel, J.Lo released a video titled “Ain’t No Weekend Like A JLo Weekend: My First Time Performing ‘Medicine’ Live!” to let fans know what the process is like when rehearsing for a debut performance. The mini-documentary showed off her wardrobe fittings, dance rehearsal, and soundcheck. However, someone who caught JLo and viewers attention was her daughter, Emme, who showed off her vocal talents during one of the scenes.

When Jennifer was having her own vocal session by the piano, her daughter came in to visit her mom. Lopez asked her daughter to sing Alicia Keys’ hit single, “If I Ain’t Got You.”

“Sing Alicia Keys,” urged the “Get Right” songstress.

“You do it in the original key, right?” she asked her daughter.

Emme sang the chorus of the single beautifully and left everyone in the room proud of the 11-year old’s vocal ability. She sang it with Lopez’s vocal coach and hit all the high notes. At the end, she hugged her mother who kissed her on the head.

“We should have her come out and do something on tour!” the Latin songstress insisted.

Emme has a twin brother named Max. Their father is JLo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who is also a very successful entertainer.

Jennifer’s upcoming tour, titled “It’s My Party,” is a celebration of the entertainer turning 50-years-old. The tour is set to start on June 7 with a North American leg. Lopez will party hard all over visiting Las Vegas, New York, and Washington, D.C. The first leg is set to end on July 27 in Miami.

In a recent interview, the “Jenny From The Block” superstar admitted that she is hard on herself, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

“I’m constantly pushing myself to excite myself almost, because I know if I think it’s exciting, then I think other people will think it’s exciting too because I can be a big hater, like, ‘You are not doing it right now,'” she expressed.

“It’s love, [but] love is hate! You have to know that about the haters! They really love you!”

“Medicine,” her latest release, has achieved over 6 million streams on Spotify. It’s music video where Lopez’s rocks a range of looks, which The Inquisitr noted, has been viewed over 9 million times on YouTube.

In September, she will star in the film Hustlers, where she is set to play the role of Ramona. Other familiar names that will appear in the movie include Cardi B, Lizzo, Usher, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. J.Lo recently revealed — via her Instagram account — that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13 in the U.S.