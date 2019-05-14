‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Demands Answers From Zoe & Flo Concerning Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has never been this close to finding out the truth about her daughter, Beth Avalon Spencer. She has been mourning the loss of Beth and is continually plagued with the feeling that she is still around. She has tried to fill the void with Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) girls and even with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). However, she still longs for the daughter who supposedly never made it.

Ironically, it seems as if Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) may be the reason that Hope will have questions about her child. Zoe has been campaigning for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to leave Los Angeles ever since she arrived. She is paranoid that Flo will let something slip to her new cousin about the baby. Zoe has been begging Flo not to say anything about the baby swap because she doesn’t want her father to go to jail.

Flo has wanted to come clean on numerous occasions. She feels guilty about pretending to be Phoebe’s (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas) mother, especially now that she knows that the baby’s real mother is Hope. It kills her to see Hope in so much pain when she knows that she can just tell her cousin that her baby is alive.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) finally convinced Flo not to say anything. She knows that her daughter really wants Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back in her life. She pointed out that Wyatt would want nothing to do with her should he find out that she was part of such a despicable crime. It is for this reason that Flo feels compelled to keep quiet.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will corner Flo at Forrester Creations. She will confront Flo again about keeping their secret. They will argue heatedly about Baby Beth, per The TV Watercooler. Little do they know that Hope will hear them arguing about her daughter. She doesn’t understand why they would be arguing about Beth and will have some questions of her own.

Hope will demand the truth from Flo and Zoe. The two will be shocked that they have been caught red-handed and will hurriedly come up with a story to cover their tracks. It seems almost certain that they will lie yet again to Hope about her baby. However, Hope may begin to suspect that the two ladies, connected by Dr. Reese Buckingham, may be hiding something.

Wicked games could backfire this week on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/CRIQ7ukcmv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 12, 2019

