‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: How Long Is The Last Episode?

With one episode left of HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' fans are readying themselves for the end of an era.

Next Sunday night is the very last time viewers can tune into HBO for a new episode of Game of Thrones. The hit epic fantasy series will conclude after eight seasons and a multitude of death, gratuitous nudity, and intrigue.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Time points out, Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) come head to head in a battle for the iron throne. Daenerys attacked Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) fleet and destroyed the dragon-killing crossbows lining the walls of King’s Landing before razing the entire city.

Cersei and her brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), made an emotional reunion after Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) released him in an effort to resolve the conflict between the two queens before it had started. However, Daenerys had already attacked in full force and Cersei and Jaime ended up dying in each other’s arms.

Helen Sloan / HBO

As a result of this, Daenerys will likely be considered the ruler of the seven kingdoms moving forward in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. However, there has been some concern from Tyrion over whether or not she should rule. In addition, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) also appeared worried after Daenerys razed the city even though the bell of surrender had tolled. So, there is still plenty of story left to be told even though there is only one episode remaining.

But, how long will Episode 6 be?

According to the HBO schedule, the final episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will run for one hour and 19 minutes, or 79 minutes in total. This is one minute longer than Episode 5 of Game of Thrones and three minutes shorter than the longest episode to ever air, which was Episode 3 of the final season and ran for one hour and 22 minutes.

Fans are expecting to see more action as the final episode of Game of Thrones airs and, hopefully, a return to the North, which wasn’t featured in Episode 5. However, with Daenerys annoyed that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) has revealed that Jon is actually a Targaryen, it seems likely Daenerys will want to pay her a visit. Of course, fans will just have to wait until Sunday night to find out for sure.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.