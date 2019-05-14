New Matches Announced For All Elite Wrestling’s ‘Double Or Nothing’ Pay-Per-View In Las Vegas

The first-ever pay-per-view for the brand new company just got even bigger.

In less than two weeks, All Elite Wrestling is going to present their first-ever pay-per-view with Double Or Nothing live from Las Vegas. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, and even though they have a stacked card, it seems as if they’re not yet done building it. On Monday, two huge tag matches were added to make Double Or Nothing even better than imaginable.

Cody Rhodes and company have really put together something special with AEW, and they haven’t even had their first event yet. Last year, All In was an incredible success and now, they have more organization and an actual promotion with a name to put over the event heading.

The promotion already has a few big former WWE names such as Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, and PAC (Neville) on their roster, but this company is not short on talent. Many others from around the world have filled it out and more are being added all the time.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling hopped on Twitter and announced two brand new matches for the card, and one includes someone who just signed with the company a week ago. Last week, 32-year-old South African wrestler Angelico signed with AEW and now, he’s in a PPV match in just two weeks.

Angelico will team up with Jack Evans to take on The Best Friends which is the team of Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. This new match will take Beretta and Taylor out of the Over the Budget Battle Royal for a future AEW World Title shot.

That match has been added to the main card along with a six-woman tag team match that is sure to be exciting. The other big announcement has the team of Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami.

It is possible that more matches are added to Double Or Nothing in the next two weeks, but if not, the current card is nothing to complain about. All Elite Wrestling is going all out for their first-ever pay-per-view, but they are setting the bar very high from the start.

Here is the current card for All Elite Wrestling’s first event: