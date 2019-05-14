NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade For Kevin Love If They Fail To Acquire Anthony Davis, Per ‘HoopsHype’

Is Kevin Love a good fit in Boston?

In the upcoming 2019 NBA offseason, the Boston Celtics’ No. 1 priority is to bring back All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent next July. After re-signing Irving, the Celtics are expected to be aggressive on the trade market, searching for another superstar who could boost their chance of contending for the NBA championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. As of now, New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis emerged as the Celtics’ top trade target.

When the Pelicans let the last February NBA trade deadline pass without engaging in a blockbuster deal, the Celtics immediately emerged as the No. 1 favorite to be Anthony Davis’ trade destination next summer. If Davis decides to stay in New Orleans or is traded somewhere else, the Celtics could go after other NBA superstars who will be available on the trading block next summer. If they fail to acquire Davis, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype suggested that the Celtics may consider Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers as their Plan B.

“If not Davis, another All-Star trade target for Boston could be Love. There aren’t many rumblings – yet – about the Cavaliers shopping the big man, but with the way their roster is constructed, how much money they owe him and how far they are from competing at a high level, a Love trade almost certainly has to happen, at least eventually.”

It’s been a little more than a year since @kevinlove published his essay about mental health. He still has more to say on the subject, and for good reason https://t.co/6PoBCUAo33 pic.twitter.com/8oyJotQXit — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 9, 2019

Kevin Love will be an intriguing addition to the Celtics, giving them an All-Star big man who can shoot the ball from beyond the arc. Though he isn’t a defensive standout like Anthony Davis, Love is an incredible rebounder, floor spacer, and facilitator. In his 11 years in the NBA, the 30-year-old power forward has posted career averages of 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

What makes Love a more interesting acquisition for the Celtics is his familiarity with Kyrie Irving’s game. Love and Irving played three seasons with the Cavaliers, where they made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won Cleveland’s first NBA championship. Love likely won’t have a problem serving as Irving’s sidekick, as long as it could help them bring home their second Larry O’Brien Trophy together.

However, unlike Anthony Davis, who is determined to leave New Orleans, Kevin Love hasn’t shown any sign that he’s planning to demand a trade from the Cavaliers. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2019 NBA offseason draws closer.