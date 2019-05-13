WWE Spoilers: Huge Match On Tonight’s ‘Raw’ Causes Big Change To ‘Money In The Bank’ Ladder Match

One big name is out and another is in for the ladder match this weekend.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is going to air in the United States after it has already happened. WWE is on its current European tour, which means that the events for its TV shows will take place earlier than they will air for a lot of fans. One huge match will take place and the result of that bout will have a huge effect on this weekend’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view and change one match entirely.

For those who don’t want to know what will happen on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there are spoilers from this point on. If you don’t want to know, you will want to stop reading right now.

At the Money In The Bank PPV on Sunday, there will be two big ladder matches with championship title shots on the line. The participants in those matches were revealed in the last few weeks, but the men’s match has undergone a major change with a big name being taken out and replaced by another.

PW Insider detailed the ongoing results of tonight’s Monday Night Raw which had Shane McMahon schedule a match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman. The stipulation placed on the match was that if Strowman lost, he would be replaced by Zayn in this weekend’s ladder match.

WWE

While it may seem hard to believe in this “David vs. Goliath” match-up, Zayn did indeed score a victory over Braun Strowman. Tonight, when fans tune in to the TV broadcast of Monday Night Raw, they will see Zayn defeat Strowman and take his ladder match spot.

It wasn’t a clean victory, as Zayn received help from a few others who don’t necessarily care for Braun Strowman. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin ended up interfering in the match, which led to Zayn picking up the big win.

The original preview for this week’s red brand show had Strowman facing McIntyre in a one-on-one match, but something happened and the change took place.

With that result on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman is officially out of this Sunday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. That being said, Sami Zayn will join Ricochet, Andrade, Finn Balor, McIntyre, Corbin, Ali, and Randy Orton as those going after the briefcase hanging high above the ring.

There is a very good chance that the “Monster Among Men” is not going to be happy about tonight’s happenings on Raw, and that won’t be good for anyone who gets in his way.