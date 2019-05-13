‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Fuel Rumors Of Getting Back Together

Could they reconcile?

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have been targeted with rumors of a potential reconciliation for the past several weeks since Messer’s split from ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan was confirmed. On Monday, May 13, Monsters and Critics shared their latest flirtation.

According to the report, the Teen Mom 2 couple were caught acting flirtatiously with one another on Twitter on Mother’s Day, with their interaction prompted by a kind message Calvert wrote to Messer, the mother of his 5-year-old daughter Adalynn, and other moms.

“Happy Mother’s Day [Leah] and everyone else!!!!” Calvert wrote.

“Thank you baby daddy,” Messer replied.

Messer and Calvert were married to one another from 2012 to 2015. As fans will recall, Messer married Calvert just one year after her six-month marriage to Corey Simms, the father of her 9-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, came to an end. Then, in late 2014, amid rumors of cheating, Calvert confirmed plans to divorce Messer on Twitter.

Although Messer and Calvert’s split was quite messy, their co-parenting relationship has been great over the past couple of years. Since they get along so well, many fans and followers of the couple online have been begging them to give their marriage another shot.

At the end of last year, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Messer discussed a potential reconciliation with Calvert and explained to the outlet why she was not open to the idea.

“We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she explained. “We’re great co-parents together.”

According to Messer, she and Calvert have a good relationship but when it comes to Calvert’s mouth, she’s never too sure what he’s going to say. That said, she told the magazine that when she and Calvert have issues that need to be addressed, they speak of the matter and tackle it head-on.

“You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to co-parent. Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s not communication when you’re co-parenting, it will never work,” she explained.

As for her co-parenting relationship with Simms, Messer doesn’t appear to be nearly as close to her first husband.

To see more of Messer, Calvert, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.