Who Is Luke Parker Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

This spring on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Luke Parker will quickly make a big impression. Viewers actually got to meet Luke during Hannah’s appearance on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale, and spoilers suggest that this contestant be one to watch this spring.

According to his ABC bio, Parker is 24-years-old and hails from Gainesville, Georgia. Prior to filming, Luke’s bio noted that he worked as an import and export manager.

Spoiler guru Reality Steve shares that Luke went to Faulkner University in Alabama where he played basketball. Parker’s LinkedIn page details that he is currently an entrepreneur, and he quips that CrossFit is his part-time job.

Luke lists volunteering at a Presbyterian church on his page and notes he received an associate of arts degree from Polk State College and a bachelor’s degree in communications and sports management from High Point University. At Faulkner University, he studied sports management.

The Times out of Gainesville notes that Luke grew up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He played baseball throughout his youth as well as at Polk State in Winter Haven, Florida. Apparently, Luke continued to play baseball at both High Point in North Carolina as well as Faulkner in Alabama.

Parker’s import and export managerial experience comes from working in the family business, a business that has been around for 45 years. It sounds as if Luke is close to his family.

Luke’s sister-in-law Hannah Parker says that The Bachelorette star went through a bad breakup about a year ago, and she secretly submitted him as a contestant for this season. Apparently, Luke was only interested in doing the show if Hannah was the one handing out roses.

Religion is also important to Luke, who attends Christ Place Church. The Bachelorette contender helps with the college ministry and has previously taught Sunday school classes. Apparently, Hannah and Luke even went to the same church via different campuses during their Alabama college days.

Mike Robertson, a friend of Luke’s from church, describes his buddy as outgoing with a great personality and says that Parker is very genuine. However, as The Inquisitr has noted, some previews for The Bachelorette have signaled that many of the other guys didn’t care much for Parker.

Luke’s family and friends seem to be bracing themselves for a potentially troublesome edit, notes The Times, and they are apparently trying to help Parker himself prepare for some rocky times ahead. They noted they are glad to have him back home and say they support him all the way.

The Inquisitr has revealed some juicy Bachelorette spoilers detailing what Reality Steve has shared about Luke’s journey this spring. Will Luke Parker be the one to capture Hannah Brown’s heart? Viewers will get to start judging this connection for themselves when the premiere airs on Monday night.