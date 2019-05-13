Becky Lynch Says Vince McMahon Agreed She Is ‘The Man’ Following ‘WrestleMania 35’

During WrestleMania 35, Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took the titles from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, respectively, in a Winner Takes All triple-threat match. And Fightful reports that after the event, Vince McMahon had some special words for Lynch in the backstage area.

“We had a moment after WrestleMania where I said to him, ‘I think I’m ‘The Man’ now, wouldn’t you say Vince?’ And he said, ‘Yep,’ and that was it. I think he used to call himself ‘The Man’, and I said, ‘No, I’m ‘The Man.'”

Lynch will defend both titles this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. She will take on Lacey Evans for the Raw title and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown title. But before that, the outspoken champion will take on both Evans and Flair tonight on Raw, for a double contract signing.

Although Lynch’s win against Rousey was controversial, after fans pointed out that both of Rousey’s shoulders weren’t pinned squarely to the mat, Lynch says that she won fair and square and achieved her goal — taking Rousey’s championship title and chasing her “out of the company.”

Lynch also said that the key to beating Rousey was through her mind, not her body, per Sports Illustrated.

“Once she feels like she is untouchable, that’s when she is most vulnerable. Ronda enjoyed WWE, as she did in MMA, when she was on top, but she got her jacket and left once she found out she wasn’t infallible.”

While Rousey took a break following WrestleMania 35, Lynch continues to be a part of Raw, SmackDown, and social media — and “The Man” made a point to bring this up to reporters. Lynch highlighted the fact that she didn’t go on vacation, and says her vision is “to run on dreams, hard work, and adrenaline.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the rumored relationship between Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was confirmed on Monday, after Seth posted an Instagram picture of the couple sharing a kiss.

The picture drove fans crazy, and drew comments from WWE superstars like Renee Young, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Billie Kay, the Bella Twins, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Before the Instagram post, Lynch traded words with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix — words which ended up with both of them bringing their men into the mix. This exchange ultimately revealed the real-life relationship between Lynch and Rollins. On top of revealing this relationship, the back-and-forth also paved the way for a feud between Lynch and Pheonix in the future.