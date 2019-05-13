Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Asks Shauna For A Huge Favor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 14, reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has a rather devious plan to test a certain person’s loyalty. Katie will turn to someone she’s only recently met to help her execute her plan. The gorgeous brunette will ask Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to help her with her scheme.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) recently asked Katie to be his wife. They have already been married twice and on both occasions, it didn’t work out. Katie reminded him that when they were married, he left her twice for her sister, Brooke Logan Forester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bill was upset when she turned down his proposal and made his way to Il Giardino where he ran into Shauna. Bill told Shauna that Katie had refused to marry him and she gave him a pep talk to encourage him to try again.

Later, Katie had changed her mind and wanted to tell Bill the news. However, she found him with Shauna. At that particular moment, he had his hand on Shauna’s shoulder as he was thanking her for her support. Katie hunkered back because she wasn’t sure what to make of the gesture. She didn’t know whether Bill would go back to his old cheating ways once they were married.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will ask Shauna for a favor. She wants to set a trap for Bill to test whether he will be faithful to her. She doesn’t want him to break her heart again and she also doesn’t want Will (Finnegan George) to build up his hopes that his parents will be together forever.

She will ask Shauna to try and seduce Bill, per She Knows Soaps. If Bill is serious about his intention to marry her, he won’t allow himself to be carried away. He has been telling everyone that he is a changed man and she wants to see if he really can be loyal to her. If he allows himself to be seduced by Shauna, then she will know that he is not ready to be committed to one woman.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie and Bill will make some time for Will on Friday, May 17. They have something important to tell the little boy. It seems as if they may tell their son that they will be tying the knot. Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Katie and Bill.

Wicked games could backfire this week on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/CRIQ7ukcmv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 12, 2019

