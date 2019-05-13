‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5: Here’s Who Died

With Daenerys and Cersei battling for the iron throne, here's who died in Episode 5.

With director Miguel Sapochnik at the helm, Episode 5 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 was always going to be a blockbuster. As Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) battled it out for the iron throne, here’s who died this week.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Bells”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Miguel Sapohnik has directed every major battle episode so far on Game of Thrones. So, when it was revealed he would be at the helm of Episode 5 of the final season, many fans suspected the final battle for the iron throne would occur in the penultimate episode. It turns out they were right.

And, as is the way with any major battle, there are always those who lose their lives. Here’s a rundown of every major character who died in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Lord Varys

While Varys (Conleth Hill) may have initially been put into the same category as Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), over the seasons, it has become pretty apparent that Varys is not manipulating situations and people in the same way as Lord Baelish. In fact, if there was one person in all of the seven kingdoms that were truly doing the best that he could for the people of Westeros, it is likely Lord Varys.

However, his life came to an end in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Fans had watched in Episode 4 as Varys and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) discussed whether or not Daenerys is really the best person to rule Westeros. However, by Episode 5, as Harper’s Bazaar points out, Daenerys had become aware of the potential plotting behind her back and had her dragon, Drogon, dispose of Varys early on in Episode 5.

HBO

Euron Greyjoy

After last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, fans speculated over whether or not Euron (Pilou Asbæk) would work out that Cersei was carrying Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) baby instead of his. In Episode 5, this didn’t come up. Instead, Euron attacked Jaime after they wound up in the same place at the same time.

After a short battle, in which Jaime was stabbed, Jaime got the upper hand and stabbed Euron before heading into the Red Keep to search for his sister, Cersei. Euron was happy to die knowing that he had killed Jaime. Although, technically, Jaime had not died at this point in Game of Thrones.

HBO

Qyburn

Qyburn (Anton Lesser) has never been anyone’s favorite character. However, it was a surprise to see his creation turn on him and throw him down a flight of stairs after the Hound (Rory McCann) showed up to fight his brother, the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). Cersei realized that she was no longer in control of the Mountain after this and beat a hasty retreat.

HBO

The Hound and the Mountain

Fans had been waiting a long time for Cleganebowl. The event hasn’t occurred in the books but was rumored to be upcoming and sees the two Clegane brothers battling it out to the death.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones gave fans what they wanted and the two brothers fought until the bitter end. It seemed likely that the Hound would die after the Mountain used the same maneuver he had on Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal). However, the Hound ended up throwing them both off the staircase they were fighting on and they then fell to their deaths.

HBO

Jaime and Cersei Lannister

Book fans of Game of Thrones that were hoping for the Valonqar prophecy to play out in Episode 5 will be sorely disappointed this week. So will those that were convinced Jaime was returning to King’s Landing in order to deal with Cersei and was nasty to Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in order to keep her safe.

In the end, Jaime couldn’t resist the pull of his own sister and returned to King’s Landing to try and rescue her from destruction. This caused the death of them both after the Red Keep collapsed on them.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6 on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.