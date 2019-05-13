Jenna Bush Hager Recalls George H.W. Bush Crying When She Told Him She Had Named Her Daughter After Him

Jenna Bush Hager named her daughter Poppy as a tribute to George H.W. Bush.

This is an exciting and very busy time in the of life of Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former president George Bush. She’s only just started her new position as Hoda Kotb’s official new sidekick during the lighthearted fourth hour of the Today Show. Now, as she announced last month, she is expecting a third child with her husband, Henry Hager. The child is a boy, the very first male grandchild of George and Laura Bush. Hager has two daughters, 6-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy.

Poppy was actually named after Hager’s grandfather, George H.W. Bush. She explained the sweet story behind Poppy’s name to Willie Geist on air, according to Today.

Geist and Hager were discussing the exciting announcement of the royal baby’s birth and his surprising name. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted to name their firstborn son Archie, a name that is a bit unusual and doesn’t have known royal connections. Hager’s daughter, Poppy, has a rather unique name herself, and it was chosen with a very special person in mind.

While growing up, George H.W. Bush went by the name Poppy. As a tribute to him, Hager decided to give her second born daughter the same name. After Poppy’s birth, she FaceTimed her grandfather, whom she calls “Gampy,” to tell him the news. He was so surprised and touched by the gesture that he cried, causing Hager to well up too.

“Poppy, my wild 3-year-old, was named after her great-grandpa, my grandfather. So I FaceTimed my parents, who were with him, and I said, ‘Gampy, meet Poppy.’ He was not expecting it, so he cried.”

Hager’s beloved grandfather passed away on November of 2018 at 94-years-old. Thankfully, he got to enjoy some time with his great granddaughter while he was still alive. In one particularly sweet Instagram photo from 2017, little Poppy is pictured sitting on her great grandfather’s lap.

“Happy birthday Gamps! Can’t wait to celebrate. Pictured here with one lucky girl who is named for our greatest love,” Hager wrote.

While Hager is anxiously awaiting the birth of her son, she doesn’t anticipate that she’ll be looking much like the Duchess of Sussex shortly after giving birth. Markle looked tired, but stunning when she introduced her new bundle of joy to the world for the first time, only two days after his birth.