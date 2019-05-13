’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Elizabeth Potthast’s Father Thinks She’s ‘Irresponsible’ For Getting Pregnant

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet first appeared on the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

After meeting and getting to know each other on a dating app, Elizabeth met Andrei in-person during a trip to Dublin in 2016. The couple fell in love and Elizabeth applied for the K-1 visa to bring her Moldova-native beau to the United States. Eventually, the couple married and settled in the U.S., but Andrei has been having a difficult time getting along with his wife’s family.

This couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Elizabeth’s family and friends are still having mixed feelings when it comes to her husband. And no one is more protective than her father, who has been helping the couple financially since Andrei’s arrival.

According to a report from People, Elizabeth’s father revealed that he thought his daughter was “irresponsible” for getting pregnant in an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The concerned dad was immediately worried about whether or not the couple would be able to handle the financial burden that comes with bringing a child into the world.

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he said in the clip. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her.”

“I just think that’s irresponsible,” he added.

Her father went on to remind her that the couple is still living rent-free in a house that he provided.

“You guys came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need help, we don’t like being in an apartment, we have two big dogs. You have this house right down the street with a fenced-in yard, can we move in? And oh, by the way, we can’t afford to pay rent. Do you mind if we live there for free?'” he recalled.

He went on to say that he allowed the couple to live in the house under the condition that they maintain the property but was disappointed to find the yard totally unkept during a recent visit. He also added that he was hurt that his daughter and her husband were completely taking him for granted instead of appreciate all he’s done for them.

This episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air tonight, Sunday, May 12, on TLC.