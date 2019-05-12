Stormi Steals The Show In Kylie Skin Promo Video

Kylie Skin is officially coming. The new skincare line sees Kylie Jenner expanding her empire beyond Kylie Cosmetics. The 21-year-old announced “KYLIE F*CKING SKIN” as dropping May 22 in an Instagram post two days ago. The vegan and cruelty-free beauty range already has its own Instagram handle, and it’s inching its way toward 1 million followers.

On May 12, @kylieskin posted a promotional video. The pink-centric footage starts out with Kris Jenner, but three generations of Jenners are featured. Kylie and her mother take up the video’s bulk, but it isn’t long before the clan’s little one joins in. Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is officially included in the promotion, and Instagram seems to think she stole the show.

Clad in the same candy colors as her grandmother, Stormi makes her appearance at the end of the video. She’s sitting on a pink chair and wearing a matching bathrobe. This baby and her small squeal seem to be all that the comments section can talk about.

“stormi at the end omggggg,” one fan wrote.

Another simply wrote out Stormi’s name in caps. For one fan, the appearance likely contributed to multiple views.

“Who watch it more because of stormi,” they asked.

Others called the appearance “the cutest thing EVeReRrrrr” and “such a cute surprise.”

The youngest Jenner’s new skincare line first made headlines last year. Kylie was reported to have filed three trademark applications including one for Kylie Skin, per Bustle. Given that Kylie’s Instagram stories now come showcasing her pink-packaged Kylie Skin line, it would appear that the application was successful. Kylie Skin’s announcement post came with the following caption.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!”

Six products are offered for the May 22 launch. All priced under $30, they include Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, plus Face Moisturizer, Eye Cream, and Vitamin C serum. While Kylie has mostly built her billion-dollar fortune from selling cosmetics, her influence as a feminine icon stretches beyond her Lip Kits and Kyshadows. Kylie’s makeup-free selfies are wildly popular, and her recent no-makeup Instagram post (seen above) was likely a careful decision to promote natural beauty ahead of Friday’s announcement.

Instagram is crowning Stormi as queen.

“That stormi at the end of the video,” one fan replied.

Countless others mentioned Stormi’s name. Given that exposure to the product is the aim of all promotion, it looks like this one is a win-win for Kylie.