Watch Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA West Semifinal

It all comes down to one game for the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets who play for the right to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

After a back-and-forth series that always looked like out was goin go go to a seventh game, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will indeed play that Game Seven, with the prize being a date with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference Finals. But Portland will face a fight on the road where they will need a more balanced scoring attack than in their series-saving Game Six, 11-point win — in which just three Trail Blazers accounted for 87, or nearly 75 percent, of their team’s 119 points, per NBA.com. Meanwhile, the Nuggets who have won just one of their three home games in the series so far, will try to take advantage of the Pepsi Center floor in the game that will live stream from Denver.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets decisive Game Seven of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 18,000-seat Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, May 12.

That start time is 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Blazers-Nuggets game time will be 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

The grueling nature of the series has apparently taken its toll on the nerves of players from both teams, resulting in an on-court skirmish in Game Six, with Portland’s Seth Curry and Denver’s Will Barton getting into a shoving match that quickly involved other players from both teams. But according to ESPN, the league office has decided to forego any disciplinary action against players from either team, allowing Game Seven to be played at full strength.

CJ McCollum scored 30, Damian Lillard 32, and Rodney Hood 25 in Game Six for Portland, per Basketball Reference.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference semifinal Game Seven matchup live stream online from Pepsi Center, log in to ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from an internet service provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

There is, however, a legal and free method to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Seven stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the series-deciding Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game, and other NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets series do-or-die seventh game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena is the go-to service. For a complete list of broadcast and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.