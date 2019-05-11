‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star’s Oldest Son, Kyle ‘Arrested On Drug Charges’

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, Kyle, was arrested in Oklahoma on drug charges and is wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly threatening his estranged wife, Alexus

The Daily Mail reports that Kyle Chrisley, who was on the first season of the USA Network show with the rest of his family, is being held at the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, after being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

When Chrisley was taken into custody, it was discovered that he also has an open warrant for his arrest in Dekalb County, Georgia, which is related to alleged death threats that his estranged wife, Alexus Chrisley, claimed he made against her in January.

Alexus called police after Kyle Chrisley sent her a threatening text message.

“[N]to before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s**t and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus.”

Todd Chrisley went public with son Kyle’s mental health struggles back in 2014, posting on Twitter that his oldest son is bipolar and “will struggle for life.”

Kyle Chrisley has spent time in rehab and was allegedly let go from the family series after being involved in substance abuse while filming the show.

Kyle Chrisley has also been in trouble for domestic violence before, reportedly hitting his first wife and also threatening his sister with a knife.

Todd Chrisley currently has full custody of Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 6, as a result of her parents’ drug problems and mental health struggles, according to Distractify.

After Chloe’s first birthday, Kyle Chrisley was arrested and charged with assault, and so Todd Chrisley was given shared custody of the toddler along with her mother, Angela. But after Angela was then arrested for attempting to defraud Medicaid and food stamps, the Chrisley patriarch was given full custody of the little girl.

Kyle publicly criticized his father with only wanting custody of Chloe to boost the show’s ratings.

“My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic. He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her.”

Todd Chrisley has refuted this on a number of occasions, saying that Chloe is family and he is happy to have her under his roof.