Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Leaving Network TV To Become A ‘New Kind Of Event’

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has become an iconic event, but it sounds as if some changes might be on the way. A new report says that Victoria’s Secret is looking at transitioning the buzzworthy extravaganza into something that becomes some new type of event away from network television.

CNBC shares the details. According to Les Wexner, the L Brands CEO, the company now believes that perhaps network television is not the right medium for the event. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is nearing its 20-year mark, and it seems that those behind the show believe that it is time to do something new.

The news emerged on Friday via a memo sent out to employees by Wexner and acquired by CNBC. Over the course of the past 20 years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has aired on both CBS and ABC at various points. Those who follow along with the event know that a lot of the looks are teased via social media ahead of time, and the pre-taped show apparently has faced steadily falling ratings.

In fact, last December’s show seemingly had the worst ratings it has ever received. In addition, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has increasingly focused on notorious supermodels, highly revealing outfits and one-of-a-kind pieces that don’t resonate with the retailer’s core buying group of typical women.

‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ No Longer “Right Fit” For Network TV, CEO Says https://t.co/JcahyoiCdM pic.twitter.com/bNSa2eDfz1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2019

As Wexner addressed the upcoming changes, he noted that they must evolve in order to grow, adding that fashion is known as a business of change. Instead of relying on network television, People shares that the event will shift to other platforms that could perhaps better sync with their target audience.

“In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a kind of event – delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to…and in ways that will push the boundaries in the global digital age.”

Not only did the latest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show face poor ratings and criticism from everyday women, but it also received backlash in relation to a lack of inclusion. L Brands executive Ed Razek said that the brand would not utilize curvy or transgender models, and this did not sit well with others. The Inquisitr shared that Razek later apologized and tried to clarify his comments, but the criticism remained.

At this point, it is not clear what executives have planned in this transition away from network television. Will fans follow the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to other platforms, and is the company wise to make a move like this at this point? Additional details should emerge over the coming months and fans will be anxious to see where this project lands.