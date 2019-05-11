Blac Chyna Allegedly Pulled A Knife On Her Hairdresser With Child Present

The hair stylist then reportedly threw soda cans at Chyna's car and called the police.

Early Saturday morning, Blac Chyna and her hairdresser got into a scuffle, which allegedly ended with the mother of two pulling a knife on the stylist in her San Fernando Valley home.

TMZ says that the stylist responded by throwing soda cans at the entertainer’s car. The fracas is said to have started after the woman finished Chyna’s hair and asked to be paid, which started the argument. To make matters even worse, Blac Chyna’s six-year-old son, King, was present during the fight, and as a result of the police report, the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services will be notified, and at the very least, will come to the home to do a welfare check.

Blac Chyna has gotten physical before with her glam squad. The police were called back in January when an argument with her makeup artist turned ugly.

The Daily Mail says that in the police report, Blac Chyna has been named as a suspect in an incident involving assault with a deadly weapon. Luckily, her daughter, Dream, wasn’t present during this altercation.

Law enforcement no stranger to Blac Chyna’s home. In the past, they have visited her house to do welfare checks on the children, after receiving calls alleging that the entertainer was impaired and alone with one or both children.

Blac Chyna Allegedly Pulls Knife Out On Hairstylist https://t.co/TusiF1pA2e pic.twitter.com/OG4w5ln60s — @Willamazen_official (@willamazen) May 11, 2019

In her custody fight with former boyfriend Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna battled accusations of domestic violence, in addition to cocaine and alcohol abuse, says The Inquisitr. The entertainer and strip club enthusiast filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian and Jenner family, alleging that they sabotaged her reality show with Rob Kardashian, causing its cancellation.

But the family responded to say it was Blac Chyna’s lack of professionalism that caused the production company to pull the plug.

Sources said that neither Chyna nor Kardashian was interested in working very hard.

Loading...

“Rob has been skipping filming over the last month, complaining that the show is compromising their relationship. [Kardashian] ‘believes KUWTK has destroyed his family.”

Things devolved when a Kardashian source reported to TMZ that the biggest issue was Blac Chyna’s heavy partying with the children at home. It was also rumored that she brings random strippers to the house.

TMZ says that the source told them that on the night that Blac Chyna claims Kardashian assaulted her, it was, in fact, the other way around.