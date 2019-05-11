Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Trolls For Criticizing Support Of Her Sister Britney

Things got a little ugly in the comments of Jamie Lynn's supportive post of her sister.

Just hours after her sister Britney’s appearance in court for her conservatorship hearing, Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram account to share a breathtaking snapshot of her sister with her 1.5 million followers. While the supportive snapshot came with nothing more than a caption featuring a star emoticon, it didn’t stop the former Disney star’s massive following from showering it with attention.

In less than 24 hours, the photo accumulated over 50,000 likes and just shy of 1,500 comments. While the vast majority of those who have taken the time to comment had only kind words to share, not everyone was supportive of the Spears sisters.

According to a screenshot captured and shared by People Magazine, one individual argued the only reason Jamie Lynn bothered posting a supportive photo of her sister was to ensure she continued to get her piece of Britney’s wealth. The same screenshot also revealed the younger Spears sister did not pull any punches when she fired back at the troll.

“Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn,” the former Zoey 101 star clapped back.

The negative comment, however, was quickly buried under positive comments supporting the relationship she and her sister shared.

“You guys are the best. I love how you’ve never once used her stardom for your own. True sisters,” one individual gushed.

A second chimed in: “I can’t believe people would come here to attack you, I guess there really are a few TMZ readers out there. Happy to see you correcting the misguided trolls!”

Others jested they had to do a double take before realizing the photo was Britney and not Jamie as the duo look very similar despite nearly a 10 year age gap.

Hours prior to Jamie’s post, Britney was spotted arriving at the courthouse in Los Angeles with her mother, Lynne Spears. An anonymous source reportedly told People Magazine an expert evaluation had been ordered by the judge. The same source also revealed the judge denied Britney’s request for specific freedoms within her conservatorship.

An insider close to the Spears family also informed People that Britney was “still adjusting to her medication” as her family continues to try to move forward. The insider proceeded to confirm that while the situation was difficult, Lynne was trying to do everything she could to help her daughter.

Update: The Instagram snapshot featuring a photo of Britney posted to Jamie’s account has since been deleted.