‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 11 Spoilers, Recap: Hearts Single-Handedly Defeats Goku, Vegeta, And Trunks

Can Son Goku and his friends find a way to defeat the Core Area Warriors?

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 featured the continuation of the battle between the strongest fighters from Universe 11 and Universe 7 and the Core Area Warriors led by Hearts. After being caught off-guard by Lagss, a humanoid female who is also a member of the Core Area Warriors, Son Goku’s body was heavily damaged, making him an easy target for the enemies. Luckily, Vegeta and Trunks came to defend him against Kamioren, the fusion of Kamin and Oren, and Lagss.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 showed Vegeta finally taking the spotlight after being controlled by the enemies. Kamioren was surprised how powerful Vegeta became when he went beyond the power of Super Saiyan Blue. In their latest face-off, Vegeta clearly had the upper hand in terms of speed and battle power. Using his special technique “Final Flash,” Vegeta succeeded to separate the bodies of Kamin and Oren.

While Vegeta was busy fighting the twins, Trunks was protecting Son Goku from Lagss. Lagss used a rare technique that enables her to turn anything she touches into a glass. When she was about to attack using spear glasses that appeared on the ground, Son Goku immediately pushed Trunks and sacrificed his own body. However, before she made her next move, Hearts ordered Lagss to go to Universe 3 and give Evil Cumber a hand. Lagss expressed her desire to continue fighting at Universe 11, but she has no choice but to follow her leader’s command.

The SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES anime is just getting sloppy with this recycled fight footage of JIREN vs. ZAMASU! https://t.co/SRX5rEztC8 pic.twitter.com/kehbIvyfaG — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 10, 2019

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes featured Hearts fighting for the first time. Despite his current state, Son Goku was excited that he can finally test the power of the man who is serving as the leader of the Core Area Warriors. Before he made a move, Hearts revealed that he has the ability to read people’s mind and told Son Goku that he knew that the “Silver Power” (Ultra Instinct) he used earlier isn’t yet complete. Hearts said that even Son Goku succeeds to completely master Ultra Instinct, he still has no chance of winning against him.

Son Goku transformed into Super Saiyan 2 and attacked Hearts. Before Son Goku’s punch hit him, Hearts used his power and sent Son Goku to the ground. Vegeta and Trunks also tried to attack Hearts, but they suffered the same fate as Son Goku. Aside from their ability to move properly, Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks also returned to their base form. Luckily, the three Saiyans were saved by the Kaioshin of Universe 7, who gathered them all and used teleportation.

With Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks no longer at Universe 11, Hearts and the Core Area Warriors decided to go to another universe. Jiren tried to stop them from leaving, but Hearts used his power to seal him in a cube. The final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 showed Super Fu introducing another member of the Core Area Warriors that resembles the face of Freeza.