WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Announces Retirement Match And Final Opponent

His career in NXT took a dive once he hit the main roster, and now, he's about to be done in the ring.

It has been three years since wrestling fans saw Adam Rose dance his way to a WWE ring with the Rosebuds dancing behind him. There was so much promise in his career during his time in NXT and fans loved his gimmick along with his wrestling style in the ring. Unfortunately, a lot of problems came about and his time with WWE ended up coming to an end long before it should have. Now, his entire in-ring career is about to conclude as he has announced his retirement match and final opponent.

On June 14, 2019, former WWE superstar Adam Rose is going to wrestle his final match ever and it will be against another former star of the same company. At the Star Spangled Slammer event, Rose will face off against former NXT superstar Bull Dempsey who now goes by the name of Bull James.

The event is going to be presented by Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling and will take place on Friday, June 14, at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, Florida.

Interestingly enough, this match will not only be the last ever for Adam Rose, but it will be Bull James’ first-ever match for ARW. Rose is a former Atomic Heavyweight Champion and has been a big part of the promotion as it has continued to grow over the last few years.

Adam Rose joined WWE in 2010 when Florida Championship Wrestling was still being used as their developmental territory. He moved into NXT when it was formed in 2012 as Leo Kruger which was a very intriguing hunter gimmick that the fans had really latched onto and enjoyed.

In March of 2014, he received the new gimmick of Adam Rose which was a hippie who loved to dance, have fun, and promote love to everyone. The character caught on immediately with the NXT crowd and they loved when he would head to the ring dancing with a band of groupies who followed him everywhere.

In May of that same year, Rose was moved up to the main roster and things just kind of went downhill from there. He never moved out of the mid-card and even started appearing as more of a comedy character than anything else.

Eventually, Rose received suspensions for violating WWE’s company wellness policy, but he even spoke up against it by saying he was taking prescribed medications. Not long after his second suspension, Rose was arrested for domestic violence in Florida and eventually had the charges dropped, but his departure from WWE was expected and happened in May of 2016.