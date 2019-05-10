Jesse Williams Dishes On Sarah Drew’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

Last year, it was announced that Sarah Drew, who played the role of April Kepner on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, would be stepping away from the hit medical series. Now, Drew’s co-star and on-screen husband, Jesse Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, is opening up about the abrupt exit and fans’ reaction to his character dating again, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Williams revealed that April’s exit from the series evoked intense emotional reactions from fans. This was expected as the show is known for “figuring out ways to get you invested in something just to rip you apart,” Williams said. The actor went on to say that fans weren’t initially fond of Jackson and April as a couple.

“[That] was a hard pill to swallow for fans as well. They didn’t like us,” he said.

As viewers of the show may remember, Jackson and April had an on-again-off-again relationship until Jackson professed his love to April as she stood at the altar preparing to marry Matthew, played by Justin Bruening. Williams said it took some time for fans to warm up but eventually, “you figure out a rhythm and a chemistry,” which is something he has rediscovered in the current season of Grey’s, as his character’s relationship with Dr. Maggie Pierce, played by Kelly McCreary, becomes more serious.

Williams also explained that the last two episodes of Season 15 “are going to be pretty impactful for Jaggie.” Maggie and Jackson’s relationship has also faced a bit of backlash but it’s unclear how the last two episodes of the season will actually affect them moving forward.

Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for two more seasons, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, and when asked if he’d be sticking around until the show’s final season, Williams wasn’t certain.

Loading...

“We are staying afloat in an amazing way. You know, I’m not sure. I’m honestly not sure,” he said. “I love this job, I truly do. It’s a real blessing, I’m learning a lot. I work with amazing, amazing talented people top to bottom.”

Williams has also been stepping behind the camera to direct episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. As for Drew, the actress is slated to return to TV as the title character in The Republic of Sarah, according to a report from Deadline. Drew will be stepping into the role of Sarah Cooper, a “sharply intelligent, fiercely loyal” resident of a town who becomes the unlikely new young mayor.

There is no official premiere date for Drew’s new show but fans can watch Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday nights on ABC.