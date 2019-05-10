‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Two More Seasons

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future. The long running medical drama has officially been renewed for two more seasons by ABC.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy fans can expect to see even more drama in Seasons 16 and 17 after the two-season pickup by the network.

Back in February, the show surpassed ER as the longest running medical drama of all time, and it’s going to keep on setting records with at least two more high intensity seasons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“With the 300th episode, we looked backward. It was a very nostalgic episode. It paid tribute to the whole length of the series. With this episode, we made the decision to look forward, and to celebrate how far we’ve come, and how far we have yet to go,” executive producer Krista Vernoff said of the record-breaking episode. “It seems like it could go on forever and I think that’s our hope.”

Last fall, the show’s star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the series, revealed that she does get restless in the job after doing it for so long. But, when the time comes, she and the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, will likely decide together when and how the series will end.

In addition, Pompeo revealed that she believes the fans will let them know when the show is winding down and ready to be retired.

“When the numbers start to drop and people aren’t watching the same, people aren’t as passionate about it… it’s time to call it,” Ellen stated.

Meanwhile, the Grey’s Anatomy‘s spin-off series, Station 19, a show which has slid into Scandal‘s former time slot, has been renewed for Season 3, while How to Get Away With Murder will be back for Season 6 on the network. The three dramas make up ABC’s prime time television programming on Thursday nights.

Currently, Grey’s fans are watching as Meredith and her new love interest, Andrew DeLuca, are struggling with a scandal; Jo is dealing with both traumatic information about how she was brought into the world and her rocky marriage to Alex; and Amelia, Owen, and Teddy are trying to figure out where they actually belong in each other’s lives as they deal with the children now involved in their tangled love triangle.

Fans can watch Grey’s Anatomy wrap up its 15th season when the show airs at 8 p.m. Thursday nights on ABC.