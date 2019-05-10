WWE Rumors: WWE Cancels A Match Due To All Elite Wrestling

It appears as if AEW is having an influence on WWE.

As the first-ever pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling draws closer, many are beginning to wonder if they really are making WWE nervous. With news making the rounds that AEW has secured a TV deal with Turner Networks for a weekly show this fall, more rumors are starting to swirl. It is now being reported that WWE has pulled one of its superstars from a match at an event, and that this cancelation is due to some association with AEW.

WWE United Kingdom Women’s Champion Toni Storm made an appearance this past weekend for the Stardom promotion. As many wrestling fans may know, WWE does allow some of its talent to appear in different promotions, and to have matches with companies with which they may have a working relationship.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Storm was set to appear at Korakuen Hall on May 16, 2019. There she was slated to face off against Bea Priestley. That match would stem from Storm’s appearance this past weekend, and would keep the storyline going in the coming weeks.

Now, that bout is off, due to WWE pulling Storm from the match entirely. This switch is, of course, forcing other changes to be made. Of course, Stardom didn’t give a reason for the change in the event’s card, but simply said they had no control over this outcome.

For the upcoming Korakuen Hall show on May 16, the previously announced match between Toni Storm and Bea Priestley will not take place due to circumstances beyond our control. Thank you for undestanding. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 8, 2019

Priestley recently won the World of Stardom Title, and it was expected that she would win the match against Storm when they faced off at Korakuen Hall. Unfortunately, no one will ever know what the outcome may have been, as Storm is no longer facing her. The reported reason for the last minute switch is that Priestley is also signed to All Elite Wrestling.

WWE allegedly didn’t want one of their top talents from the United Kingdom losing to a wrestler from AEW. If Priestley would have gone ahead and retained her title over Storm, there was the possibility of fan backlash for WWE.

Therefore, the match is off — and Storm will no longer be appearing in that match for Stardom.

Loading...

Stardom has announced replacement matches for its fans, though, as Priestley will now defend her title against Hazuki. Toni Storm will still be on the card, and she will take on Kagetsu.

All Elite Wrestling is presenting Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas, and many fans are curious how everything will play out. If the event goes off without a hitch — and brings in a lot of attention — WWE may truly have something to be concerned about. If all of the rumors are true, and WWE is pulling superstars due to AEW affiliations, there could be bigger issues at hand.

The Inquisitr had previously reported WWE pulling The Undertaker and Kurt Angle from Starrcast II due to its ties with AEW, and that decision also kicked off a great deal of controversy.