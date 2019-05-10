Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo Of Collin & Hannah On Sextuplets Birthday

Jon Gosselin is gushing over his children this week as the sextuplets — Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden — celebrate their 15th birthdays.

According to Us Weekly, Jon Gosselin honored the kids via Instagram, sharing photos of himself with his daughter, Hannah, and his son, Collin, who are the two children he currently has custody of.

Although only two of the kids are in the photo with him, Jon wishes all six of them a happy birthday. He wrote that he wants them to have a great day, and to continue celebrating into the weekend.

In the photos, Jon poses with Hannah and Collin, both of whom currently live with their dad and away from their other siblings. Hannah and Collin’s siblings continue to live with their mother, Kate Gosselin.

Jon and Kate welcomed the sextuplets back in 2004. They also share twins Maddy and Cara, 18. The family had their lives documented by TLC cameras for many years, as fans watched how they handled their eight children.

However, things changed when Jon and Kate announced their split in 2009. Kate was given primary custody of all of the children, a situation which continued for many years.

It was Hannah who was the first to break away from, asking to live with her father. Then Collin — whom Kate had sent away to an inpatient facility for kids with special needs — expressed his interest in leaving the facility and living with his dad as well.

According to E! News, Jon Gosselin was officially awarded sole physical and legal custody of Collin in December of 2018, after Kate failed to show up for the hearing. The three now live together with Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her children, Jordan and Jesse Conrad.

Per E! News, Gosselin recently revealed that while he has a good relationship with Hannah and Collin, the rest of his children weren’t speaking to him.

Back in 2016, Jon’s daughter Cara told People that she “wouldn’t know” what to say about her father if asked.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane. He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us,” Cara’s twin sister, Maddy, added.

Fans can see more of Jon Gosselin’s life with Hannah and Collin by following the former reality star on Instagram.