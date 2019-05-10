Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Always Covers Up In Baggy Clothes

If you don’t know who Billie Eilish is by now then you must be living under a rock. The 17-year-old sensation has taken 2019 by storm by simply being herself and nothing else.

It was revealed that she was a part of the new Calvin Klein campaign where has joined the likes of Shawn Mendes, A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner in their latest ad.

In her “I Speak My Truth” commercial, Eilish opens up about why she always covers herself up in baggy clothing.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she explained, narrating the video.

“I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat a**, she’s got a fat a**. No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Throughout the commercial, her song “When The Party’s Over” is played in the background.

Since bursting onto the music scene, her signature style has always been very loose fitting clothing with a pair of sneakers. The “Come Out and Play” songstress is usually seen wearing jeans or joggers, with hoodies and shirts, never a skirt or dress. Her Instagram account is filled with many eye-catching looks that make her stand out in the crowd.

In a recent interview with Noisey, Billie admitted that she used to be terrified of Eminem when she was growing up. She also revealed that she is not familiar with Elvis Presley’s music, which The Inquisitr reported.

In late March, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? via Interscope Records. Instantly, she received critical acclaim as well as commercial success becoming the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts, per The Inquisitr.

Her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, released in 2017, has been streamed over 1.2 billion times according to Billboard.

In June this year, she is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival for the first time. She joins a massive lineup of stars, including Janet Jackson, The Cure, Stormzy, Lizzo, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and The Killers, to name a few.

She is currently on the cover of this month’s Billboard Magazine. In the interview, she gets real about surviving fame and meeting her idols. The issue will hit newsstands on May 11.

On Instagram, Billie has over 21.7 million followers where her posts are liked regularly by millions of users.