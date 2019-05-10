Taylor Swift Reveals All Her Songs Are Influenced By ‘Game Of Thrones’

Pop singer Taylor Swift recently revealed in an Entertainment Weekly interview that all of her songs on her Reputation album are directly influenced by the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Swift admitted that she is a huge fan of the series and found that the fantasy world created by George R.R. Martin was infiltrating her imagination while she was writing her music. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer began binge-watching the show in 2016 and as she wrote the songs for her Reputation album, she found that many of the themes tied into the show.

“At the time, I was making Reputation and I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”

The album explores vengeance and love, which Swift says was partly influenced by her own personal life but also influenced by events happening in the fantasy world of Game of Thrones.

She gives the example of “Look What You Made Me Do” being about Arya Stark’s kill list while “King of My Heart” is tied to the storyline between Khal Drogo and Daenerys. The drum line in “King of My Heart” was an attempt to mimic the sounds of the Dothraki drums. Futhermore, “I Did Something Bad” was written directly after Swift watched the episode in which Sansa and Arya Stark conspire to kill Littlefinger.

In a new interview, #TaylorSwift talks about dropping hints about her upcoming album: "I have so much fun with it. I hope I don’t seem too much like an elf under a bridge making you guess stuff." https://t.co/EGhbNoEdzT pic.twitter.com/t0wMv2zfd7 — billboard (@billboard) May 4, 2019

At one point, the “Shake It Off” singer confessed her secret to the series creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, at a party.

“I was sitting there going, ‘Do I tell them? Is that weird? No one asked for this information.’ [But] one of the first things they said was ‘Our daughters love your music.’ I’m like, ‘This is my in.'”

Luckily for Swift, Weiss and Benioff were flattered by her confession and didn’t find it at all weird.

The singer also revealed that watching Game of Thrones has expanded her ability to craft stories with her music and share messages with her fans in cryptic ways, similar to how the show builds its characters and foreshadows coming events.

“So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of Game of Thrones have been.”

The release date of Swift’s newest album, TS7, has yet to be confirmed, but now fans will be wondering if it, too, will also contain references to GoT.